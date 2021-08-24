Sam Surridge’s strike seals Stoke’s progress

Sam Surridge scored his third goal of the season to secure Stoke’s progress to the third round of the Carabao Cup as they claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory against Doncaster.

Tom Ince gave the Potters the lead after a fine spell of play late in the first half. Morgan Fox’s shot from distance was too strong for Rovers goalkeeper Louis Jones, who could only parry the ball into Ince’s path and he stroked it into the back of the net.

Stoke doubled their lead less than five minutes into the second half. Surridge took one touch to control before calmly slotting home from inside the six-yard box.

Doncaster’s best chance of the evening came in the first half. Charlie Seaman almost immediately levelled after Stoke took the lead, but his 25-yard strike was saved well by goalkeeper Adam Davies.

Apart from that, Rovers failed to test Davies and never looked like getting themselves back into the game, ensuring their poor run of form continues.

For Michael O’Neill’s side, they will be hoping to build on last year’s impressive run in the competition which came to an end at the quarter-final stage against Tottenham.