Sean Dyche admits it was always likely he would sign new Burnley contract

Sean Dyche admitted it was never really in doubt he would stay at Burnley after he extended his contract for a further four years.

The 50-year-old is the longest-serving boss in the Premier League, having been at Turf Moor for nearly nine years, and he has now committed his future to the Clarets until the summer of 2025.

Dyche’s success with Burnley, who are playing in the top flight for a sixth consecutive season, has seen him linked with moves to a number of other clubs.

New owners ALK Capital made securing Dyche’s services for the long term one of their main stated priorities and that has now been achieved, with assistant Ian Woan also signing for the same period.

Dyche said: “The new ownership made it clear when they first came in that they wanted me to be part of it.

“It was a very challenging season last season and I explained that I felt the team was first, and to clear the situation up I felt it was best we secured our Premier League status, which we did.

“And then really talks have been ongoing, very open, mainly with (chairman) Alan (Pace), about the situation, and then tidying up at the end through lawyers, like you generally have to do with these contracts. It was never particularly in doubt to be honest. It was very probable from the offset.”

Maxwel Cornet was Burnley’s big signing of the summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

Dyche’s major gripe had been a lack of support from above in transfer windows, but this summer saw the Clarets fork out for Maxwel Cornet from Lyon along with Nathan Collins from Stoke and Connor Roberts from Swansea.

“We’re trying to reshape the squad over the next few windows,” said Dyche. “It’s something I tried to put in process in the middle of the last board, it wasn’t easy, so we’re kind of playing catch-up a little bit.

“We’ve certainly made what I think is a good start. Altering the age band that the group’s working in while also believing in the group, because I think we’ve got a strong group.”

Pace added: “It was important for everyone to get this deal over the line and look towards the club’s future, starting with this current Premier League season.

“I look forward to working closely with Sean and his team over the coming seasons as we seek to raise the bar and build on the solid foundations that have been laid over the past nine years.”

The main priority for this season will once again be keeping the club in the Premier League, and the Clarets have made a poor start, picking up only one point from four games.

They took the lead at Everton on Monday only to concede three goals in six minutes shortly afterwards.

On Saturday they take on Arsenal, who picked up their first points of the campaign with a 1-0 victory over Norwich last weekend.

Burnley fans will have to wait to see whether Cornet will be involved for the first time after being an unused substitute at Goodison Park.

“The Premier League is different, physically,” said Dyche. “We’ve had our testing protocols, which we do with every player, and he fared reasonably well but there’s still a little bit more to go in getting used to the group.

“He’s certainly available but pitching him in at the right time is important. We’re here to make these players, not break them.”

Burnley’s physical approach came under scrutiny again on Monday, with one tackle from James Tarkowski on Richarlison criticised by Gary Neville among others.

It is water off a duck’s back to Dyche, who said: “I think generally fans are enjoying that there’s a bit more physicality. We just want the team to play really hard and really fair against anyone we play against. I think that was our 97th (consecutive) game without a red card. Tragically ugly we must be.”