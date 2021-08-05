Selection dilemma for Nigel Clough ahead of Mansfield’s season opener

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough has decisions to make ahead of Saturday’s League Two opener against relegated Bristol Rovers.

The Stags boss has overhauled his squad during the closed-season with keepers Nathan Bishop and George Shelvey, defenders Ryan Burke and Elliott Hewitt and midfielders Ryan Stirk and, after a successful loan spell from Burton last season, Stephen Quinn among the new arrivals.

Clough has options up front too with summer signings Rhys Oates, Oli Hawkins and Danny Johnson pushing for starts.

Only midfielder Harry Charsley is unavailable for the season’s opener as he works his way back from a thigh injury.

Opposite number Joey Barton too has a new-look squad after a significant reshuffle in the wake of Rovers’ drop into the fourth tier.

Barnsley midfielder Luke Thomas, Crystal Palace counterpart Sion Spence and Stoke defender Connor Taylor have all joined on loan in addition to a raft of permanent signings.

At the back, Mark Hughes, Nick Anderton and Trevor Clarke are among the new faces, while midfielders Sam Finley and Harry Anderson have been added to.

Strikers Brett Pitman, Aaron Collins and Harvey Saunders will also fight for places in Barton’s plans.