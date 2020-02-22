Stormy weather forces Arbroath’s game with Ayr to be abandoned at half-time

The stormy weather accounted for the Scottish Championship clash between Arbroath and Ayr.

The sides were locked together at 1-1 when they went off for half-time at Gayfield Park, but the ongoing bad weather meant they were unable to return for the second 45.

Prior to the abandonment, Colin Hamilton had scored direct from a corner for the home side (28), responding to Aaron Drinan’s 15th-minute opener.