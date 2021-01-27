Struggling Newcastle add Graeme Jones to coaching staff

Newcastle have confirmed the addition of Graeme Jones to the coaching staff at St James’ Park.

Under-pressure manager Steve Bruce has turned to Gateshead-born Jones, who has left his role as Bournemouth’s first-team coach, to help turn around the club’s recent slump.

The Magpies lost 2-1 at home to Leeds on Tuesday, a result which left them 16th in the Premier League and without a win in nine games.

#NUFC can confirm the appointment of Graeme Jones to the club's first team coaching staff.— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 27, 2021

Newcastle say Jones has been appointed as an assistant to Bruce and will work alongside Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Steve Harper.

Bruce said: “I’m delighted to welcome Graeme on board. He is vastly experienced and I could tell by speaking to him that he is hugely passionate about the club and very keen to join us.

“He is from here but has been away for 35 years so the opportunity to come in and give us a hand is one he has jumped at.”

Jones, a former Doncaster and Wigan forward, has worked as assistant to Roberto Martínez at Swansea, Wigan, Everton and the Belgium national team.

Steve Bruce is under pressure at St James’ Park (Lee Smith/PA)

He was also assistant boss at West Brom and spent a year in charge at Luton.

Jones said: “I’m proud to be here at the team I supported as a boy and all of my life.

“During my playing and coaching career it has always been the first result I would look for after my own.

“Now I’ve hopefully got a chance to have a direct influence on results and the future of the football club, which is something I’m very excited for.”