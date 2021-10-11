Trending

The sporting weekend in pictures

Fury Wilder Boxing
(Image credit: Chase Stevens)

Tyson Fury clambered off the canvas to claim victory in a thrilling third world heavyweight title meeting with Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

There were thrills aplenty at Hampden Park, where Scott McTominay’s late winner saw Scotland past Israel, while England coasted to a predictable victory in Andorra.

Lewis Hamilton was left raging as he let slip his Formula One World Championship lead in Istanbul, while St Helens celebrated another rugby league Grand Final success.

Here, PA Media looks at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Fury Wilder Boxing

Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round in Las Vegas (Chase Stevens/AP)

Scotland v Israel – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group F – Hampden Park

Scott McTominay grabbed a last minute winner as Scotland beat Israel at Hampden Park (Jane Barlow/PA)

Andorra v England – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group I – Estadi Nacional

England eased to a 5-0 World Cup qualifying win in Andorra (Nick Potts/PA)

Turkey F1 GP Auto Racing

Valtteri Bottas claimed victory in the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul (Umit Bektas/AP)

Turkey F1 GP Auto Racing

Lewis Hamilton lost his F1 World Championship lead in Istanbul (Umit Bektas/AP)

Catalans Dragons v St Helens – Betfred Super League – Grand Final – Old Trafford

St Helens sunk Catalans Dragons to win the Betfred Super League Grand Final (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United v Manchester City – FA Women’s Super League – Leigh Sports Village

The WSL’s Manchester derby ended in a 2-2 draw at Leigh Sports Village (Martin Rickett/PA)

France Spain Nations League Soccer

Kylian Mbappe’s late goal gave France victory over Spain in the Nations League (Luca Bruno/AP)

BNP Paribas Open – Day Two – Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu was beaten by Alaksandra Sasnovich on her return to action in Indian Wells (PA Media)

Saracens v Newcastle Falcons – Gallagher Premiership – StoneX Stadium

Saracens marked their Premiership homecoming by hitting back from behind to beat Newcastle (John Walton/PA)

Indian Wells Tennis

Andy Murray battled to victory over Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Liam Smtih v Anthony Fowler – M&S Bank Arena

Liam Smith knocked out Anthony Fowler in their super-welterweight showdown in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Curragh – Sunday October 10th

Shane Foley piloted Line Out to victory in the Paddy Power Irish Cesarewitch (Brian Lawless/PA)

Atlanta Falcons v New York Jets – NFL London Games 2021 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

New York Jets edged past the Atlanta Falcons in London (Bradley Collyer/PA)