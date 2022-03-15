Thomas Tuchel calls out Boris Johnson over criticism of Roman Abramovich chants

Thomas Tuchel has questioned Boris Johnson’s “priorities” after the Prime Minister urged Chelsea fans to stop chanting for owner Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea owner Abramovich has been sanctioned by the Government after Downing Street claimed to have proven the 55-year-old’s links to Vladimir Putin.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire put the London club up for sale on March 2 amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine, with some Blues fans continuing to chant his name.

Boris Johnson, pictured, has come under fire from Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel (Justin Tallis/PA)

Chelsea can operate under special Government licence despite Abramovich’s other UK assets being frozen, with the club’s bosses lobbying Downing Street on relaxations to allow the Champions League holders to operate close to normal fashion.

The Government will oversee Chelsea’s sale with Abramovich barred from profiting amid the sanctions, with New York merchant bank Raine Group setting a March 18 deadline for bids.

The majority of Chelsea fans drowned out chants for Abramovich in Sunday’s 1-0 Stamford Bridge win over Newcastle, but that has not stopped the Prime Minister from making his feelings clear.

And head coach Tuchel was left nonplussed by the intervention, amid Russia’s continued aggression in Ukraine.

When quizzed on Johnson’s call on Chelsea fans, Tuchel replied: “I just heard about it some minutes ago. I don’t know if, in these times, if it is the most important discussion to have in Parliament.

“I don’t know if fan chants being discussed in Parliament means that we have to worry about the priorities of this Government.

“But OK… Listen, no need to comment from me. We have really far more urgent things to discuss and handle.

“There are restrictions and we have to deal with it. There are adjustments in the amount of staff, who is travelling, how many rooms we have in hotels and how we arrive at matches.”

Johnson’s official spokesman on Monday condemned the “completely inappropriate” behaviour of Chelsea fans who had chanted for Abramovich.

A banner in the colours of the Russian flag, showing Roman Abramovich’s face and reading ‘The Roman Empire’ was on display at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)

But Tuchel’s withering reply underscored both wider concerns about the war in Ukraine and the Blues’ current state of flux.

Chelsea’s new licence limits the club to spending £20,000 per away match on travel, though they are urgently lobbying the Government for a much-needed hike.

The average Premier League spend per away match comes in at roughly £30,000 and European away fixtures add an extra premium.

Tuchel admitted Chelsea have already had to cut their cloth accordingly, ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 second leg in Lille.

But the Blues boss insisted their demands were not about luxury, but about elite athletes avoiding possible soft-tissue injuries amid a packed schedule.

“It isn’t about luxury and bling-bling,” the German said.

“This is just a professional level of sports, where we play with two days between matches with our opponent having four days between matches and we arrive with the possibilities of injuries.

“For that, it is better to arrive with a plane rather than a bus.

“From my understanding, we have a framework to go and play in Lille with absolutely no excuses.

“Regarding these organisations, it is already more difficult to arrange things on a professional level, in the best way possible, for the FA Cup.

“But we will deal with it. As long as we have shirts and are ‘alive’ as a team, we will be competitive and fight hard for our success.

“We owe it to the people who support us. Of course, we are in the spotlight and it is our responsibility to do so. We will do it.”