Newcastle United make €75m bid for player who previously rejected them: report

Newcastle United have submitted a huge opening offer of €75m for a new centre forward.

The Magpies have already recruited former Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga this summer, with the talented 23-year-old arriving for £52m. But with UEFA Champions League football to factor in, Eddie Howe wants further new faces at St. James' Park.

A new centre-back has also been touted, but for now, it seems Newcastle want to bolster their options in attack, especially with Callum Wilson having left the club just last month.

With fellow forward Alexander Isak linked with moves to Liverpool and Arsenal, it seems the Swede's hefty price tag has put off the Premier League's top-two sides, for now.

Valued in the region of £150m, Isak smashed in 27 goals in all competitions last season, and he could soon have a brand-new strike partner for next season if things continue to develop for the Magpies.

As per The Athletic, Newcastle have sent a €75m bid to Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt for striker Hugo Ekitike. Talks are ongoing and are described as being at an early stage, with the Magpies' current transfer record being the €71.2m they paid Real Sociedad for Isak back in 2022.

Ekitike has previously snubbed Newcastle's advances back in January 2022, but a £20m transfer fell through on deadline day. The French forward then moved to PSG but failed to make an impact at Parc des Princes, making only 33 appearances and scoring four goals.

A move to Frankfurt then came last summer and Ekitike has gone from strength to strength over the past 12 months. Scoring 22 goals and registering 12 goals for Dino Toppmoller's side, the Bundesliga outfit finished 3rd in 2024/25 and will now play UEFA Champions League football next season.

Ekitike is under contract until 2029, but a switch to the Premier League is thought to appeal to the 23-year-old forward. Newcastle have previously stated that Isak is not for sale, and the two could partner each other in Howe's new-look attack.

In FourFourTwo's view, we can't help but feel Ekitike's move is in preparation for Isak's eventual exit from St. James' Park further down the line. Liverpool's long-standing interest has been reported, and things can change quickly in football.

We wouldn't be surprised to see Arne Slot's side go all out to sign Isak in 12 months' time, especially given they would by then hope to have Ekitike fully firing and settled into his new surroundings in the north-east.