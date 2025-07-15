England's route to the final: Who do the Lionesses need to beat to defend their Euros crown?

England came through Group D with two wins and a loss

England's route to the final starts in the quarter-finals of Euro 2025 after getting out of the group of death.

The Lionesses found themselves in Group D with France, the Netherlands and Wales. They lost their opener to France 2-1 but bounced back to win 4-0 and 6-1 against the Dutch and Welsh respectively.

But who do they face in their last eight match? And if they win that who will be their semi-final opponent? Find out all you need to know below.

England's route to the final: Sweden up first

Chloe Kelly and Beth Mead have mainly been used off of the bench this tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

As England were runners-up in Group D they will face the winner of Group C in their quarter-final, which is Sweden.

Sweden played Germany on the last day of their group stage to determine who would top the group. Germany fell to a 4-1 defeat and so the Euro 2025 quarter-final will see a repeat of the Euro 2022 semi-final.

Leah Williamson is captaining the Lionesses at the Euros (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Lionesses beat Sweden 4-0 three years ago but the result is likely not to be similar this time around. Sweden are yet to lose a game at the tournament, being held in Switzerland, and so England will need their A game if they are to progress.

If they overcome Sweden, they will face either Norway or Italy in the semi-final.

Fans may remember England's 8-0 thrashing of Norway at Euro 2022 in the group stage which would be a tasty backdrop to a last four game.

But Italy may come through with their form unpredictable so far at the tournament with just one win in the group stage.

Ella Toone has scored two goals so far at the Euros (Image credit: Getty Images)

If England manage to win their semi-final they will face one of four teams on the other side of the draw.

Germany, France, Spain and Switzerland are the potential final opponents with Spain the favourites to make it there.

If it is England v Spain in the final it will be a replay of the 2023 World Cup final. Spain came out 1-0 victors in that game and so far at Euro 2025 they have been the dominant team.

England's route to the final

Quarter-final

17 July 2025

Sweden vs England, 8pm, Stadion Letzigrund

Potential semi-final

Tuesday 22 July

England vs Norway or Italy, 8pm, Stade de Geneve

Potential final

Sunday 27 July

England vs Germany or France or Spain or Switzerland, 5pm, St. Jakob-Park