Liverpool set price for defender amid Real Madrid interest: report

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is facing Real Madrid interest in one of his key players

Liverpool have reportedly set the price for one of their key defenders as he’s eyed by Spanish giants Real Madrid.

It has been a busy summer for the Reds already, having broken the British transfer record for attacker Florian Wirtz and also landed deals for the likes of Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

But now their attention appears to be turning, at least somewhat, towards players that may be heading for the Anfield exit door.

Liverpool lay down €50m demand as Real Madrid consider defender

Real Madrid are thought to be lining up a Reds defender a year in advance, but the process could be fast-tracked this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Los Blancos are, by now, well known for using their pulling power to get players they like to run down their contracts so they can sign them on a free.

Luring Kylian Mbappe from PSG for nothing is the most high-profile example, and Merseyside’s own Trent Alexander-Arnold was to be the next one in line, before the La Liga outfit opted to pay the Reds to release the right-back from his contract early.

Ibrahima Konate was a key player in Liverpool's title-winning season, but is thought to fancy the Los Blancos challenge (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Alexander-Arnold may soon be joined by a familiar face at the Bernabeu, as Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have revealed Madrid are stepping up their interest in Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

Xabi Alonso’s side were originally teeing up Konate to be their latest freebie, with a contract running until next year that he has so far declined to extend, and that is still the plan as things stand, but if the club do go to market for another centre-back, they’re believed to be willing to pay €30m for Konate.

That won’t satisfy the powerbrokers at Anfield, who amid the talk of the Frenchman’s future have reportedly set his price tag at €50m this summer.

There is still some distance, then, between the two clubs on Konate, but the defender’s intentions seem clear, and the Reds will be at big risk of losing the player for nothing in 12 months if an agreement cannot be found.

Konate's partnership with Virgil van Dijk could be broken up sooner than expected (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s view, if Madrid truly want Konate a year in advance of their current timeline, it seems likely they could find agreement with Liverpool, who will be reluctant to lose him for nothing next year.

However, it’s not a gamble without merit, as Madrid’s plans can change quickly, and if their offer for Konate is taken off the table for any reason, he may well be more open to extending his time on Merseyside.

A year ago, Los Blancos likely did not foresee that they’d be paying £50m for Dean Huijsen this summer. Plans can change quickly, especially in the Spanish capital, so the Reds must not allow themselves to be lowballed – nothing is a certainty until the ink is dry.

Konate is valued at €60m, according to Transfermarkt.