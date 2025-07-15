Manchester United hit impasse over Bryan Mbeumo as gap to Brentford revealed: report

Talks between Manchester United and Brentford over the transfer of Bryan Mbeumo have hit a standstill.

The Red Devils wasted no time in getting their first deal over the line, announcing the agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers over the signing of Matheus Cunha at the very start of June.

Attention then shifted to United’s reported interest in striker Liam Delap, but when he chose Chelsea, the Manchester club moved on to explore a move for Mbeumo.

Gap between Manchester United and Brentford on Mbeumo revealed

United are looking to make Mbeumo their next signing after the capture of Matheus Cunha at the start of the transfer window (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

The Cameroon international, similarly to Cunha, is a good fit for Ruben Amorim’s much-discussed 3-4-2-1 formation, primarily as one of the ‘dual 10s’ but also with a Premier League-proven ability to play as a striker when required.

Last season, he recorded 20 goals and seven assists in England’s top tier, meaning the Bees are holding out for a top fee for the 25-year-old. It has been widely reported that United have already seen two bids rejected.

Mbeumo would fit neatly into Ruben Amorim's setup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Talks continue between the two sides, reports The Athletic’s transfer guru David Ornstein, but “no significant developments” have been made over the past two weeks, and a deal is not thought to be imminent.

The report goes on to state that United and Brentford are “several million pounds” apart in their valuation of the forward.

Sky Sports revealed the Red Devils’ last bid was worth £55m plus £7.5m in add-ons, with the Bees holding out for around £65m as an upfront fee.

Mbeumo is thought to only want a move to United, despite reported interest earlier in the summer from Tottenham Hotspur, where ex-Brentford manager Thomas Frank now finds himself, and Newcastle United.

Mbeumo was fancied by a number of Premier League sides, but is believed to only want United (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while the two clubs remain some distance apart in their valuations, this has the feel of a deal that will ultimately reach an agreement.

With the player known to want the move, pressure in both camps will grow as the window goes on, and it won’t be a shock if that added impetus brings with it a middle ground that both sides view as acceptable.

United and Brentford won’t want to see this drag on too long, however. The former will want Mbeumo in for pre-season, and the latter will need to find a replacement if he is sold.

Mbeumo is valued at €55m, according to Transfermarkt.