Toni Duggan bids farewell to Spanish football amid reports of Everton return

England Women forward Toni Duggan has said farewell to Spanish football as she continues to be linked with a return to her homeland.

Duggan joined Barcelona in 2017 and moved on to Atletico Madrid two years later, but has now confirmed her future lies elsewhere.

She wrote on Twitter: “After four really enjoyable years, it’s time to say goodbye to Spain.

How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard…👋🥲ADIÓS Y GRACIAS 🇪🇸 Memories for life ❤️

“I’ve had the honour of playing for two incredible clubs, helped them to create history and won trophies. Most importantly, I’ve met so many special people and created memories on and off the pitch that will stay with me for the rest of my life.

“I wish Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and women’s football in Spain the best of luck in the future.”

Duggan has been linked with a return to Everton, where she began her career before joining Manchester City where she won a Women’s Super League title, an FA Cup and two WSL Cups. She added a Copa de la Reina with Barca, who finished runners-up in the league twice and the Champions League once in her time there, and a Supercopa with Atletico.

She has 79 senior England caps to her name and was part of the victorious squad at the 2019 SheBelieves Cup.