How to watch Ivory Coast vs Cameroon: Live streams, TV coverage, preview as defending champions pursue a place in AFCON 2025 last 16

Watch Ivory Coast vs Cameroon at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Ivory Coast vs Cameroon: key information • Date: Sunday 28 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 21:00 local • Venue: Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech • TV & Streaming: 4seven (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Sunday's late game in the AFCON 2025 group stage is arguably the competition's first great clash of the titans.

This mouth-watering encounter between two of the true giants of the CAF confederation is too close to call and the first group fixtures played by Ivory Coast and Cameroon offered precious little indication of what to expect in Marrakech.

Ivory Coast defeated Mozambique by a single Amad Diallo goal and never looked quite at their best.

Cameroon beat Gabon by the same margin and were no more convincing than the reigning champions.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Ivory Coast vs Cameroon online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Ivory Coast vs Cameroon for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Ivory Coast vs Cameroon live on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off at 20:30 GMT. It will also be available for free on the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel.

Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, so you can watch every game free in the UK.

Ivory Coast vs Cameroon free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Ivory Coast vs Cameroon from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Ivory Coast vs Cameroon. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Is Ivory Coast vs Cameroon on TV in the US?

Fans in the United States can watch Ivory Coast vs Cameroon on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 3:00pm ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Cameroon in Africa

Ivory Coast vs Cameroon will be shown live on Canal 2 International in Cameroon.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

Ivory Coast vs Cameroon: Preview

Amad was a threat throughout the Elephants' opening game and scored the winning goal early in the second half.

Yan Diomande caused problems on the left wing, while Wilfried Zaha was heavily involved in attacking areas and will expect to have a bigger direct impact on the outcome if he can do the same again.

Ivory Coast have been a powerful force in the Africa Cup of Nations for decades and are on the hunt for their fourth title.

Their last failure to qualify was for AFCON 2004 and they've failed to progress beyond the group stage only once in the subsequent years.

The Elephants won the last tournament on their own territory despite being the lowest-ranked of the third-placed teams to qualify for the round of 16.

They defeated Nigeria in the final and it was the Super Eagles who saw off Cameroon in the last 16 in Abidjan.

Cameroon's Africa Cup of Nations pedigree is beyond question. Only Egypt have won the competition more times than the Indomitable Lions, who are looking for their sixth win.

If they played within themselves in victory against Gabon, new head coach David Pagou will be desperate to see a more eye-catching performance and, in the controversial absence of Vincent Aboubakar, some teeth to go with the roar.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Ivory Coast 1-1 Cameroon

FourFourTwo expects a close-run thing in Marrakech and if neither of these teams finds a higher gear they could both end up dropping points.