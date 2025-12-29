‘Playing under Frank Lampard was strange. With little explanation I found myself out of the squad, so I decided to leave’ Pedro reveals why he called time on Chelsea spell

Former Chelsea winger Pedro is among the most decorated figures of the modern era with no fewer than 21 major honours to his name.

At Stamford Bridge, Pedro won the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League, whilst playing under Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri and lastly Frank Lampard.

The Blues legend is a hero in West London but Pedro says it was Lampard's man-management which contributed to his decision to leave Chelsea despite the offer of a contract extension.

Pedro: 'Lampard stopped using me, so I went where I was wanted'

Pedro celebrates during his Chelsea days

The Spaniard had been a regular for Chelsea during the four seasons which preceded Lampard's arrival in a coaching capacity.

Then, in 2019/20 Pedro featured just 11 times in the Premier League despite the club's transfer embargo and having made 100 appearances across all competitions over the previous two seasons.

Frank Lampard is enjoying a successful spell at Coventry City in the Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It wasn’t easy because I started playing less when Frank Lampard arrived," Pedro tells FourFourTwo. "It was a strange season – at first, I was getting minutes, he showed trust in me and I felt comfortable. But suddenly, and with little explanation, I found myself out of the squad and that affected me.

"I spoke with him many times, but I suppose he wanted to rely on younger players."

Chelsea's 2019/20 campaign was characterised by the emergence of Mason Mount and other youngsters, who benefited from the club's inability to sign players.

"I still have a lot of love for Chelsea," Pedro admits to FFT. "Even under those circumstances they offered me a contract renewal. But given the outlook of playing less and Lampard’s continued presence, I decided to leave."

Since leaving the Blues, Pedro has spent the past five years in Rome, now representing Lazio after a season at city rivals Roma.