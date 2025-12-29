‘Playing under Frank Lampard was strange. With little explanation I found myself out of the squad, so I decided to leave’ Pedro reveals why he called time on Chelsea spell

Pedro spent five years at Stamford Bridge before leaving Chelsea to join AS Roma in 2020

Former Chelsea winger Pedro is among the most decorated figures of the modern era with no fewer than 21 major honours to his name.

At Stamford Bridge, Pedro won the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League, whilst playing under Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri and lastly Frank Lampard.

Pedro: 'Lampard stopped using me, so I went where I was wanted'

The Spaniard had been a regular for Chelsea during the four seasons which preceded Lampard's arrival in a coaching capacity.

Then, in 2019/20 Pedro featured just 11 times in the Premier League despite the club's transfer embargo and having made 100 appearances across all competitions over the previous two seasons.

"It wasn’t easy because I started playing less when Frank Lampard arrived," Pedro tells FourFourTwo. "It was a strange season – at first, I was getting minutes, he showed trust in me and I felt comfortable. But suddenly, and with little explanation, I found myself out of the squad and that affected me.

"I spoke with him many times, but I suppose he wanted to rely on younger players."

Chelsea's 2019/20 campaign was characterised by the emergence of Mason Mount and other youngsters, who benefited from the club's inability to sign players.

"I still have a lot of love for Chelsea," Pedro admits to FFT. "Even under those circumstances they offered me a contract renewal. But given the outlook of playing less and Lampard’s continued presence, I decided to leave."

Since leaving the Blues, Pedro has spent the past five years in Rome, now representing Lazio after a season at city rivals Roma.

