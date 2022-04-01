West Ham to assess Manuel Lanzini ahead of Everton clash

West Ham will assess Manuel Lanzini ahead of the visit of Everton.

The Argentina midfielder was involved in a car crash on Thursday but escaped injury.

Jarrod Bowen and Vladimir Coufal could return after spells out injured.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to make his first start in a month after returning to full fitness.

Midfielder Fabian Delph, who has been out since mid-December with a thigh problem, is still at least a week away from fitness while centre-back Yerry Mina, sidelined for two months also with a thigh issue, will not be back for another fortnight at best.

Allan serves the second game of a three-match suspension and winger Andros Townsend’s season has been ended by a knee injury.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Johnson, Diop, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Vlasic, Antonio, Fornals, Coufal, Fredericks, Dawson, Noble, Kral, Masuaku, Benrahma, Bowen, Yarmolenko.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Doucoure, Van De Beek, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Begovic, Kenny, Patterson, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Gomes, Iwobi, Alli, Rondon, El Ghazi.