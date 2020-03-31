Trending

Atlético Madrid News and Features

See more

Latest about Atlético Madrid

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – Second Leg – Anfield

Council to study Liverpool-Atletico Madrid match’s impact on coronavirus spread

By PA Staff

BaleKane

Football rumours from the media

By PA Staff

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Best right-backs in the world: the top 10, ranked

By Ed McCambridge

FFT100 Right-back is of the most rapidly evolving positions in football, here we take a look at the ten best in the business

FFT100

Best left-backs in the world: the top 10, ranked

By Mark White

FFT100 The full-back is becoming an ever-more important aspect of the game – check out our picks for the top left-backs on planet Earth right now...

FFT100

Best goalkeepers in the world: the top 10, ranked

By Ed McCambridge

FFT100 The best netminders on the planet, according to... well, us

FFT100
FIFA 20

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 rated players from every FIFA game in the last decade?

Posted

Football quiz You get no points for Alex Hunter - but from FIFA 11 to FIFA 20, who do EA rate as the best players on Earth every year?

Football quiz

Former Real, Atletico, Barcelona boss and Luton player Radomir Antic dies

By FourFourTwo Staff

Atlético Madrid

Atlético Madrid

Liverpool public health director says it was wrong for Atletico tie to go ahead

By FourFourTwo Staff

Atlético Madrid

Atlético Madrid

Atletico Madrid players take pay cut to help support club’s staff

By FourFourTwo Staff

Spanish La Liga

Spanish La Liga

Quiz! Can you name the Champions League last-16's record signings?

Posted

Football quiz Who did Europe's elite break the bank for? We want you to the name the top three signings of each side

Football quiz
123...789NextArchives