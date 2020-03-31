Atlético Madrid News and Features
Latest about Atlético Madrid
Best right-backs in the world: the top 10, ranked
By Ed McCambridge
FFT100 Right-back is of the most rapidly evolving positions in football, here we take a look at the ten best in the business
Best left-backs in the world: the top 10, ranked
By Mark White
FFT100 The full-back is becoming an ever-more important aspect of the game – check out our picks for the top left-backs on planet Earth right now...
Best goalkeepers in the world: the top 10, ranked
By Ed McCambridge
FFT100 The best netminders on the planet, according to... well, us
Quiz! Can you name the top 20 rated players from every FIFA game in the last decade?
Posted
Football quiz You get no points for Alex Hunter - but from FIFA 11 to FIFA 20, who do EA rate as the best players on Earth every year?
Former Real, Atletico, Barcelona boss and Luton player Radomir Antic dies
By FourFourTwo Staff
Atlético Madrid
Liverpool public health director says it was wrong for Atletico tie to go ahead
By FourFourTwo Staff
Atlético Madrid
Atletico Madrid players take pay cut to help support club’s staff
By FourFourTwo Staff
Spanish La Liga
