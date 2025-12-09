Manchester City poised for Tino Livramento offer, with release clause revealed: report

Manchester City are in prime position to test the resolve of Newcastle United right-back Tino Livramento.

The 23-year-old has become one of the Premier League’s most sought-after players, as a homegrown, athletic and tirelessly attacking full-back.

On top of that, his ability to play on both sides put him thoroughly in contention for a place in England’s squad.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United to battle for Tino Livramento

Despite his injury problems, which have still proven an obstacle this season, a full range of attractive options remain open to Livramento, according to a TEAMtalk report.

They claim that Manchester City are frontrunners in the battle, with Pep Guardiola still overly reliant on Matheus Nunes, a midfielder by trade, playing an adapted role at right-back, unconvincingly for the most part.

The full-back has impressed in recent seasons, despite battling injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report suggests City are ready to bid upwards of £65m for Livramento, with add-ons or potentially a player like James Trafford thrown into the bargain, who Newcastle were keen to sign in the summer.

That being said, the Magpies are insistent that the player isn’t for sale, instead wanting to hand Livramento a new contract to quash talk of a £70m-£80m release clause, no doubt provoking plenty of uncomfortable Alexander Isak flashbacks.

Chelsea, who had Livramento in their academy as a youngster, are also intrigued, believing him to be a perfect fit for Enzo Maresca’s high defensive line.

For similar reasons, Manchester United are keeping tabs, as they believe Livramento to be capable of meeting the harsh demands Ruben Amorim’s system places on wing-backs, elements of which have proved difficult for the likes of Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui.

That, added to interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid, means that until Livramento nails his colours to one particular mast, it is unlikely to be the simple (ish) two-way battle observed over Isak in the summer.

Eddie Howe and the Newcastle hierarchy are keen to keep hold of Livramento. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while it will present another difficult scenario for Newcastle fans to deal with, the links between City and Livramento feel persistent.

Given there is a glaring gap in the squad for a player like Livramento, working under one of the world’s best-ever coaches in Pep Guardiola, and competing for football’s top prizes every year, it will be a tricky one to refuse.

The Magpies need to start holding on to players like this if they are to move into football’s upper echelon, but they may simply not be ready for that just yet.

Livramento is valued at €40m, according Transfermarkt. Newcastle next face Bayer Leverkusen, when Champions League action returns this week.