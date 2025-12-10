How to watch PSV vs Atletico Madrid: Live streams, TV coverage, preview as Eindhoven side look to leapfrog their Champions League opponents

Watch PSV vs Atletico Madrid today as Diego Simeone's side head for Eindhoven in the Champions League, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

PSV have faced Atletico Madrid six times since they were first drawn together in the Champions League group stage in 2008-09.

The Eindhoven club have scored once in those six fixtures, losing four and drawing both legs of a Round of 16 tie 0-0 a decade ago. They lost that tie on penalties.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch PSV vs Atletico Madrid online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch PSV vs Atletico Madrid for free?

PSV vs Atletico Madrid United is part of the Champions League package available on Paramount+ in the US, which offers a free seven-day trial.

That means you could sign up, watch PSV vs Atletico Madrid for free, then cancel if you don't think you'd get any lasting value out of the subscription.

Away from home at the moment? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch PSV vs Atletico Madrid from anywhere

What if you're away from home when PSV vs Atletico Madrid is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Exclusive Deal 75% off + 4 months FREE



🥇 World's top VPN for just £2.21 / $2.88 per month

✅ Fast, secure, flawless unblocking

🔥 You won't get this price anywhere else!

How to watch PSV vs Atletico Madrid in the UK

This fixture between two closely matched rivals for qualification from the league phase will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 5 in the UK and can be streamed live by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

SEE ALSO | FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: Tell us the results of every UCL fixture and get on our leaderboard

Watch PSV vs Atletico Madrid in the US

PSV vs Atletico Madrid will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month.

SEE ALSO | Champions League power rankings: 10 favourites to lift Europe's biggest prize in 2025/26

How to watch PSV vs Atletico Madrid in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch PSV vs Atletico Madrid live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

SEE ALSO | Champions League TV guide

PSV vs Atletico Madrid: Champions League preview

Peter Bosz's PSV are in impeccable form in the Eredivisie, leading from the front with 13 wins from their first 15 matches including away against Feyenoord.

They've made a positive enough start in Europe as well. PSV sit just inside the all-important top 16 after two wins and two draws in five games.

Incredibly, their wins came against the champions of Italy and England, and they were emphatic. 6-2 against Napoli and 4-1 against Liverpool are results that must be taken in context. They're also impressive in isolation.

PSV are one point behind their next Champions League opponents in the league phase table. Atleti have won three and lost two of their first five matches. If Bosz wants to find a positive, the wins were at home and the losses were away.

Atletico's away form in La Liga this season isn't up to much either. They've only won at Real Betis and Getafe, a tame record on the road that has contributed to a nine-point difference between leaders Barcelona and Diego Simeone's side in fourth.

A win for either team could take them into the top eight places with two league phase matches left to play.

Given the degree of difficulty of the games to come – Galatasaray away and Bodo/Glimt at home for Atletico, Newcastle United away and Bayern Munich at home for PSV – if there's a loser in Eindhoven they could be in a spot of bother, at least in terms of qualifying automatically for the knock-out rounds.

FourFourTwo's prediction

PSV 1-0 Atletico Madrid

We can see this being a much closer affair than PSV's previous wins but Atletico's away woes could trump their historical advantage over the Dutch giants.