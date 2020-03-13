Bruno Fernandes News and Features
Date of birth: September 8, 1994
Instagram: @brunofernandes.10
Clubs: Novara, Udinese, Sampdoria, Sporting, Manchester United
Country: Portugal
Signing fee: £47 million
An attacking midfielder with a lethal right foot, Fernandes was born in Portugal but started his footballing career in Italy with Novara. Spells at Udinese and Sampdoria in Serie A followed before a return home to Sporting, where he made his name as a playmaker who regularly scored goals and provided assists.
A Portugal international who won the 2019 Nations League, he got his break when he became a big-money signing for Manchester United in January 2020, following in compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps.
