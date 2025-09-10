Manchester United moving for La Masia wonderkid as long-term Bruno Fernandes replacement: report

Manchester United have identified an ideal candidate for the heir to Bruno Fernandes' throne.

Fernandes, 31, rejected strong advances from Saudi Arabia earlier this year, opting to remain and work under fellow countryman Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

But with the Manchester United captain now into his 30s, a decision will soon have to be made on his future in England, and scouts are said to have already begun looking at a natural replacements for him.

Manchester United have found ideal Bruno Fernandes replacement in Spain

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was the club's top scorer last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amorim is still controversially attracting flak for not finding a settled starting XI, despite having now been in charge at Old Trafford for almost a year. One of the biggest criticisms is of his midfielders, and, namely, where Fernandes fits in.

Fellow midfielder Kobbie Mainoo cannot seem to find a place in the team, and the form of both Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro has been highly debated. Amorim has been keen to give his Carrington youngsters a chance, but reports suggest a new teenager is now being carefully monitored from abroad.

Kobbie Mainoo remained at Manchester United this summer despite talk he was considering his future (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

According to Fichajes in Spain, Manchester United are interested in Barcelona teenager Pedro (Dro) Fernandez. The 17-year-old is the next shining light of the fabled La Masia academy and has been making waves for Barca's youth sides.

Liverpool are named as another interested club, with Fernandez also liked by Manchester City and Chelsea too. The teenager stands out for his 'refined technique, vision, and ability to link up with his teammates' and additionally can play in a variety of forward positions.

Fernandez scored the final goal in Barcelona's 3-1 win over Vissel Kobe back in July and spent most of last season with Barcelona’s under-18 age group.

Hansi Flick is said to have been impressed by the youngster in pre-season, and he has subsequently made the bench in all three of Barca's La Liga matches so far this term.

Barcelona star Dro Fernandez is already making a name for himself (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Barcelona's wonder academy strikes again, and their conveyor belt system of players has seemingly conjured up yet another gem.

Whether they decide Fernandez is one for the future or perhaps whether they can cash in remains to be seen, but his situation is one to watch as he could soon be in line for his league debut.