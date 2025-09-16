Manchester United legend says Bruno Fernandes should ditch Ruben Amorim and join Real Madrid
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is struggling playing under countryman Ruben Amorim
Manchester United have won one of their opening five games across all competitions this season as pressure on Ruben Amorim continues to mount.
The ex-Sporting CP head coach has stuck to his guns with the 3-4-3 formation he employs, despite recent reports that senior players are 'confused' and 'frustrated' by the manager's tactical inflexibility.
Amorim has won just 18 and lost 20 of his 47 games in charge at Old Trafford and currently holds the unwanted record of having the lowest win percentage of any manager at the club since the Second World War.
Man United are a long way off emulating the success enjoyed under Sir Alex Ferguson and one of Fergie's most trusted lieutenants believes current skipper Bruno Fernandes would be better off plying his trade elsewhere.
Gary Pallister played over 300 times for Man United, forming a strong central defensive partnership with then-captain Steve Bruce during the early years of the Premier League.
Pallister won four Premier Leagues in five years, as well as three FA Cups, a League Cup, a Cup Winners' Cup and a European Super Cup during his nine-year spell at Old Trafford.
“If Ruben Amorim played a 4-3-3 formation, he’d get the best out of Bruno Fernandes,” Pallister told BetWright. “I don’t think the current system suits him at all, which is worrying because Fernandes has been Manchester United’s best player for a few seasons now.
"If he was to walk into a team like Real Madrid or Barcelona, he’d be a star. But he’s playing for a United team that is really struggling and probably isn’t getting the full credit he deserves."
Fernandes is playing slightly deeper than his nominal No.10 position this season, due to Amorim's 3-4-3 preference which doesn't specifically employ a player in that role.
The Portugal international cut a frustrated figure at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon as Man United fell to a 3-0 defeat against their city rivals.
Pallister is grateful, however, that Fernandes has stuck around despite reported interest from abroad over the summer.
“I’m glad Bruno stayed at the club; there was a lot of talk of a move to Saudi in the summer transfer window.
"I think the fans love him and he’s shown a lot of loyalty by remaining in Manchester.”
