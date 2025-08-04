Manchester United report: Bruno Fernandes has made fresh decision on surprise exit link

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Manchester United FC

Bruno Fernandes has made his stance on a possible Manchester United exit clear once again.

The Portuguese midfielder turned down a mega-money move to Saudi Arabia before this summer's Club World Cup and spoke about how Ruben Amorim convinced him to stay at Old Trafford.

However, interest in the 30-year-old attacking midfielder hasn't gone away, and he has been made to make another decision on where his loyalties lie.

Bruno Fernandes makes fresh decision on Manchester United future after further interest

Bruno Fernandes applauds the Manchester United fans after defeat to Brighton in the Premier League at Old Trafford in January 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It isn't worth thinking about where Manchester United may be had Fernandes, who is ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now, not been there last season.

Across all competitions, he registered 19 goals and 19 assists and dragged them to a Europa League final. While the club's Premier League form could be questioned, it is tough to point the finger at Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes was a shining light for Manchester United last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

All this make it even sweeter that he has reportedly turned down another approach by Saudi Arabia according to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo,

Al-Nassr are the team in question, and they already have a relatively strong Portuguese contingent with Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and manager Jorge Jesus all being fellow countrymen Fernandes.

The report states that Fernandes "remained adamant in his decision to continue leading the new version of Manchester United on the pitch," which will no doubt be music to the ears of Manchester United fans.

Fernandes turns 31 in September and has two years left on his current deal in the northwest, with Man United holding an option to extend it a further year.

Bruno Fernandes of Portugal poses for a photo with the UEFA Nations League trophy (Image credit: Sebastian Widmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Fernandes has made the right decision. He is one of the best attack minded players in the league, and he still has a lot to give at the top of European football, even if he won't be playing in continental competitions next season.

With the World Cup next year, it is likely Fernandes had one eye on that. He is likely to play a pivotal role for his national team in Mexico, Canada and the United States, and being as up to speed as possible will be vital.

Transfermarkt value him at €50 million.