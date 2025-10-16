Manchester United player ABSENT raising fresh fitness concern ahead of Liverpool clash: report

Ruben Amorim's Manchester United are seeking back-to-back league wins for the first time in the Portuguese head coach's Old Trafford tenure.

Tasks don't come much harder than the one before the Red Devils this weekend as they make the short journey to Merseyside where they will meet Arne Slot's Liverpool.

The Premier League champions have hit a bit of a rough patch of late, relinquishing their grip on top spot to Arsenal, who have taken 16 points from their opening seven games.

Manchester United skipper absent from training before Liverpool game

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool's early season form has waned in recent weeks, losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace and Chelsea in the Premier League, either side of a 1-0 defeat on the road to Galatasaray.

Man United, on the other hand, have registered the highest Expected Goals (xG) total in the entirety of English football's top flight and looked much better than recent showings in their 2-0 win versus Sunderland before the international break.

Casemiro is expected to start on the bench against Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, due to the international fixtures, any momentum Amorim had generated with his team's win over the Black Cats risks dissipating before this weekend's game at Anfield.

This is because several of the head coach's key players have not been able to train with the rest of the squad, instead participating in matches for their respective countries.

Get the FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In many cases, significant travel obligations go hand-in-hand with international participation and Man United are not immune.

Matheus Cunha, Amad Diallo and Casemiro were all missing from Amorim's main training session on Thursday morning, while Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui, each returning from injury, are also anticipated to miss out.

Get Manchester United tickets from £199 at Seat Unique

Manchester United's hospitality offers comfortable, padded seating in the North West Quadrant. The package includes a concourse meal deal (hot food, drink, and snack) and the official matchday programme. Guests also receive a 10 per cent Megastore discount and non-matchday Museum entry, providing a great value, family-friendly match experience for home fans.

Perhaps the biggest potential miss for Man United is Bruno Fernandes who was also granted additional leave by the club following Portugal's international fixtures.

The Old Trafford skipper started both Portugal matches during October's domestic break, latterly against Hungary on Tuesday.

In the absentees' places, Amorim padded out his core training group with a select number of youngsters, including Shea Lacey who was invited to train with England's senior group last week.

Liverpool vs Manchester United kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday afternoon.