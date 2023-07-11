Amazon Prime Day deal: Save OVER TWO THIRDS on FIFA 23

Amazon Prime Day is here – and FIFA 23 has been reduced as part of the savings.

Over the next 48 hours, we're scouring Amazon for the best deals for football fans, with reductions to be had across the site – and you can find our best Amazon Prime Day picks here. With the cost of living currently through the roof, every little really helps, after all.

This might be the best FIFA 23 deal you'll ever see. The EA Sports staple has been out for a few months now – but if you've still not played it, it's well worth getting on this excellent deal. You can save over £45 by buying the title from Amazon this Prime Day – think of the all the points you could buy in-game for your Ultimate Team with that, too.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Get over £45 off with a copy of FIFA 23