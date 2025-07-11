Amazon Prime Day deal: This Lionesses football is on offer and is perfect for those friendly kickabouts this summer
Amazon Prime Day is here and you can make huge savings on this England football
Euros fever has struck as England's Lionesses attempt to retain their European Championship crown this summer.
Women's football has really taken off in recent years with the Euro 2022 triumph from England being a catalyst to get so many more youngsters into the sport.
With Euro 2025 on right now, Sarina Weigman's England women's squad includes superstars Ella Toone, Lauren James and Alessia Russo in Switzerland – and FourFourTwo has teamed up with Amazon on Prime Day to help you save a whopping 50% with this replica size 5 football, perfect for all ages.
Hoping to inspire the next generation, the red of England makes the football a standout piece for all Lionesses fans, and we think it's a steal at just £7.65.
There's the nice touch of blue lions across the ball, while the pattern on this one is particularly stylish.
That's a huge saving of 50% and you can grab yours by heading over to Amazon or by scrolling down to grab yours now!
England Lionesses Cosmos Football ̶W̶A̶S̶ ̶£̶1̶2̶ NOW £7.65
Help roar on the Lionesses with this must-have size 5 football, perfect for all the family!
