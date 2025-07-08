Amazon Prime Day deal: Get ready for the new season with this bargain 65-inch TV
Watch all of the 2025/26 action on this stunning big-screen television
Amazon Prime Day has arrived and the starting gun has been sounded on four days of deals and discounts from the online retailer.
Football fans will no doubt be keeping an eye out for any bargains that will enhance their enjoyment of either player or watching the game.
Here at FourFourTwo, we've been trawling through all of the latest deals so you don't have to.
The 2025/26 season is around the corner and, like us, you may be looking to upgrade your home viewing experience. If so, we have the TV for you.
The LG OLED C4 drew rave reviews from Which?, who labelled it the best TV on the market and you can land this 65-inch screen for the reduced price of £999 during Amazon Prime Day, a reduction of £300 on its usual price.
The transfer window's in full swing right now – and if you're looking for an upgrade of your own to kick off the new season with, this could well be the deal for you.
Football will never have looked better in your front room.
LG OLED65C45LA 65-Inch OLEDevo 4K UHD Smart TV Was £1299 Now £999
Get ready for the new season by getting your hands on this huge 65-inch television and upgrading your armchair set-up.
