Amazon Prime Day 2025: The best soccer deals to take advantage of during the four-day event
Amazon Prime Day is a four-day shopping event that includes a host of football bargains
The latest Amazon Prime Day sale is here, with huge savings to be made on football products.
The four-day event runs from Tuesday, July 8 to Friday, July 11 and is a members-only shopping event that features deals and discounts on a wide range of goods.
Here at FourFourTwo, we've headed straight to the football categories to scour the listings for the very best deals, so you don't have to.
Whether it's a new TV to get ready for the 2025/26 season, a high-tech fitness gadget, some new boots or some fresh kit to impress your mates with down the five-a-side, football fans are spoilt for choice this week.
With free delivery, you can get the best that Amazon has to offer straight to your doorstep the following day - you just need an Amazon Prime subscription – and if you sign up now, you can get a 30-day free trial, meaning you can get all the Prime Day advantages at no cost.
What's more, we've rounded up a few sales beyond Amazon that you'll want to be checking out, as other retailers get involved ahead of what promises to be a week with huge savings to be made.
Check out our list of the best deals below, which we'll be updating as and when new discounts drop over the course of this four-day shopping extravaganza.
Amazon Prime Day: The best football deals
What Amazon Prime Day deals are there?
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD Was £39.99 Now £23.99
An Amazon Fire Stick is a must-have for any armchair football fan, as it gives you quick and easy access to pretty much every streaming service you could need for the 2025/26 season. Whether it's live Premier League on Now TV or TNT Sports, Match of the Day on the iPlayer or England matches on ITV X, all are available on a Fire Stick.
