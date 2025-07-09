Amazon Prime Day deal: Mammoth savings on New Balance boots to help take your game to the next level
Amazon Prime Day is here and New Balance have huge savings on football boots
New Balance have a huge offer available to you via Amazon.
Want to be like Arsenal hero Bukayo Saka and Real Madrid up-and-comer Endrick? Now's your chance, with Amazon Prime Day giving you huge savings on football boots.
Specifically, the Tekela V4 Magia are available and come in a whole host of different styles and designs to help elevate your game at either 11-a-side or 5-a-side.
In our list of the best boots on the market, we named the Tekela model as the most comfortable around, with boots expert Lolade Jinadu saying, “The hypoknit upper material is so soft, while the extra cushioning in the soleplate makes these cleats exceptionally comfortable the second you put them on.”
The laceless closure for secure lockdown and stability and seam-free off-set instep zone help with lockdown and reduced pressure to give you that professional feel in every way.
What are you waiting for? Head over to Amazon now and click the link below to save yourself some serious cash!
Prices are down to £40 from £62.
