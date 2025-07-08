Amazon Prime Day deal: Grab a huge saving on a Fire Stick to stream the 2025/26 season
Amazon Prime Day is here and football fans can land a bargain before the new season
Amazon Prime Day 2025 has landed and football fans will be keeping an out for bargains over the next four days.
Running from Tuesday, July 8 to Friday, July 11, Amazon Prime Day features thousands of cut-price deals and we've been doing plenty of legwork in finding the best ones for football fans.
One of the first deals to drop is on Amazon's Fire Sticks, which are a must-have for the new football season.
A Fire Stick will give you access to countless apps such as Now TV, TNT Sports, iPlayer, ITV X, Channel 4 and YouTube, which mean that whatever channel the football is on, you'll be able to stream it live.
And of course, Amazon Prime have coverage of the Champions League, with one match every Tuesday, from the group stage all the way up to the final.
For Prime Day, Amazon have slashed the price of a Fire Stick HD from £39.99 to £23.99.
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD Was £39.99 Now £23.99
An Amazon Fire Stick is a must-have for any armchair football fan, as it gives you quick and easy access to pretty much every streaming service you could need for the 2025/26 season. Whether it's live Premier League on Now TV or TNT Sports, Match of the Day on the iPlayer or England matches on ITV X, all are available on a Fire Stick.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.