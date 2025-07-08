Amazon Prime Day deal: Grab a huge saving on a Fire Stick to stream the 2025/26 season

The price of an Amazon Fire Stick HD has been slashed

Amazon Prime Day 2025 has landed and football fans will be keeping an out for bargains over the next four days.

Running from Tuesday, July 8 to Friday, July 11, Amazon Prime Day features thousands of cut-price deals and we've been doing plenty of legwork in finding the best ones for football fans.

One of the first deals to drop is on Amazon's Fire Sticks, which are a must-have for the new football season.

A Fire Stick will give you access to countless apps such as Now TV, TNT Sports, iPlayer, ITV X, Channel 4 and YouTube, which mean that whatever channel the football is on, you'll be able to stream it live.

And of course, Amazon Prime have coverage of the Champions League, with one match every Tuesday, from the group stage all the way up to the final.

For Prime Day, Amazon have slashed the price of a Fire Stick HD from £39.99 to £23.99.

