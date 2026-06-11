Azteca, Atmosphere and Altitude: Things to look out for in 2026 World Cup's opening game between Mexico and South Africa

Raul Jimenez is set to lead the line for Mexico against South Africa

After four years of waiting, the World Cup gets underway with a clash between Mexico and South Africa. Sound familiar?

It was only 16 years ago that these sides kicked-off the 2010 edition of the tournament in Johannesburg, when Bafana Bafana's Siphiwe Tshabalala got the party started with a 'Goal for all Africa', as Peter Drury memorably put it, before Mexican captain Rafael Marquez dampened the celebratory atmosphere with a late equaliser.

Much has changed since then. Marquez is now Mexico's assistant coach and the tournament is now 50 per cent larger, with this game signalling the beginning of the era of the 48-team World Cup and the first with three co-hosts. It also feels like politics has dominated the build-up more than ever before, but finally we can focus on the action on the pitch - with Mexico City's iconic Estadio Azteca providing the perfect setting.

Mexico target winning start to home World Cup

The iconic Estadio Azteca will host the opening game of the World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 83,000-capacity Azteca will become the first stadium to host the opening match of three World Cups, with the two previous occasions - Mexico's clash with the Soviet Union in 1970 and reigning champions Italy's curtain-raiser against Bulgaria in 1986 - both ending in draws. But the co-hosts have reason to believe they can buck that trend.

The obvious benefit for Mexico is the backing of a partisan home crowd, which always gives the host nation a boost, especially in the opening game. Potentially a bigger advantage, though, is the altitude.

The Azteca stands at 2,200m above sea level and the high altitude can sap the energy of visiting players who aren't acclimatised to the conditions, potentially leaving them more vulnerable to fatigue.

Interestingly, Soccer City in Johannesburg - which hosted the opening game in 2010 - is 1,750m above sea level, so South Africa may not be as affected as players from other na