Who's playing at the World Cup today?

The wait is finally over as the World Cup officially gets underway.

Football's ultimate party kicks off with a new-look format of 48 teams fighting it out across 104 games to be crowned as the latest World Cup champions.

The first two get underway tonight and here's all you need to know.

The World Cup starts with a bang

South Korea captain Son Heung-min (Image credit: Ulises Ruiz / AFP via Getty Images)

The tournament in North America will start with a bang as co-hosts Mexico face off against South Africa in Group A after the first of three official opening ceremonies takes place.

A star-studded international cast will take to the pitch at the Estadio Azteca with Shakira, Burna Boy and Salma Hayek among those to kickstart a summer of football.

Where to watch (Image credit: Getty Images) The US, Canada and Mexico are ready for a biblical football feast

Mexico City then stages a rematch between the teams from the 2010 opener, when Siphiwe Tshabalala's stunning strike helped seal a memorable win for the hosts.

In a quirk of fate, Javier Aguirre again takes charge of El Tri against the Bafana Bafana as his homeland look to avoid another group stage humiliation after Qatar in 2022.

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Following that opening salvo, attention shifts to Guadalajara where South Korea take on the Czech Republic in what could prove to be another pivotal Group A encounter.

Son Heung-min continues to lead the way for the Taegeuk Warriors and knows his current surroundings better than most since joining MLS outfit LAFC last summer.

Miroslav Koubek's side, meanwhile, are making their first World Cup appearance in 20 years, when they missed out on a place in the 2006 knockout stage to Ghana.

Games will come thick and fast at this World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the best performing third-place teams set to be afforded a spot in the Round of 32, both teams will be aware of the importance at getting off to a respectable start.

Where to watch

Mexico v South Africa (ITV1, 6.15pm UK time)

South Korea v Czech Republic (ITV1, 2.30am UK time on 12 June)