World Cup 2026 opening ceremony: Everything you need to know

The 2026 World Cup will officially get underway on Thursday.

Mexico City Stadium hosts the opening World Cup game between its co-hosts and South Africa that kicks off a summer tournament unlike any other in North America.

For the first time in history, 64 teams will fight it out across 104 matches in their attempt to be crowned as international football's best of the best.

World Cup opening ceremony details confirmed

The first day of this World Cup begins with the opening ceremony taking place 90 minutes before the Group A clash between Mexico and South Africa.

Kick off at 6.30pm UK time, a host of star names are headlining with Shakira and Burna Boy leading the way with a performance of the tournament's anthem Dai Dai.

Shakira will be part of the World Cup's opening ceremony (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mexican-born film star Salma Hayek will also be making an appearance as a World Cup ambassador while Ryan Castro joins J Balvin on the pitch as part of the spectacle.

ITV1 will be broadcasting the entire ceremony from 6.15pm followed by uninterrupted coverage of El Tri's encounter with the Bafana Bafana, who were the 2010 hosts.

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A further two opening ceremonies are set to take place in the World Cup's opening days with the United States and Canada putting on their own bespoke shows.

Canada's clash with Bosnia and Herezegovina on 12 June will be prefaced by a show from homegrown stars including Michael Buble, Alessia Cara and Alanis Morissette.

Attention will then turn to Los Angeles, where the USA face Paraguay on 13 June, when Katy Perry will perform alongside rapper Future and a host of international acts.

Mexico City Stadium will officially launch the World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The choice of Mexico City Stadium as the World Cup's opening game is symbolic as it was the flagship venue when the country hosted the 1970 and 1986 tournaments.

It was the setting for both finals, won by Brazil and Argentina respectively, and will host five matches in this year's iteration including one of the Round of 16 encounters.

Outside of major tournaments, it is the home to Liga MX side Club America.