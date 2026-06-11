Who is the referee for Mexico vs South Africa?

The World Cup is set to kick off in style with Mexico's clash against South Africa.

Mexico City hosts the opening game of not only Group A but World Cup 2026 in North America as an incredible summer of football gets underway.

But who has the distinction of refereeing this prestigious fixture?

The referee for World Cup opener confirmed

Wilton Sampaio will be the man in the middle at the Estadio Azteca and follows FIFA's recent tradition of appointing referees with a wealth of professional experience.

The Brazilian official has taken charge of over 250 games across domestic and international football, including England's defeat to France at the previous World Cup.

Referee Wilton Sampaio (Image credit: Getty)

He was also part of FIFA's inaugural Video Assistant Referee team which was introduced for the 2018 tournament in Russia.

But Sampaio's performance in the Three Lions' 2022 exit sparked controversy for several contentious decisions which may have influenced the outcome of the tie.

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It was suggested that he failed to award fouls against Les Bleus for challenges on players including Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount and a penalty claim for Harry Kane.

England defender Harry Maguire publicly condemned Sampaio after the 2-1 defeat, telling BBC Sport: "I think the referee’s decision-making throughout the game was really poor. We always stand here and as players we get criticised.

"So it would be nice to see if he comes out and says whether he’s had a good game or not. Because there were so many decisions in that first half where they made five, six early fouls. I think H [Harry Kane] was outside the box but it was a clear foul.

Sampaio refereed England's controversial 2022 World Cup exit to France (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He didn’t in the second half, Bukayo’s is a clear foul leading up to their first goal. Big moments, big decisions, you expect to get some right but unfortunately tonight we didn’t get any."

Sampaio will be joined his duties at the Estadio Azteca by compatriots Bruno Pires and Bruno Boschilia while Juan Gabriel Benítez from Paraguay serves as fourth official.

Should the 44-year-old fail to see out the full match, another Paraguayan will be set to replace him in Eduardo Cardozo, who has been named as the game's reserve referee.