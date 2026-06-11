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Mexico vs South Africa FREE live stream: Kick-off time, TV channel, predicted lineups and odds for World Cup opener

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The co-hosts look to make advantage count when they play Bafana Bafana in Mexico City

Raul Jimenez of Mexico celebrates after scoring his team&#039;s third goal during the international friendly match between Mexico and Serbia.
Raul Jimenez of Mexico (Image credit: Eduardo Valdez/Jam Media/Getty Images)
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