How to watch Scotland vs Curacao for FREE: TV Channels and Preview as Steve Clarke's side play final home friendly before 2026 World Cup

Scotland are gearing up for their first World Cup since 1998

Watch Scotland vs Curacao for free today as Steve Clarke's side contest their final friendly before jetting off to the 2026 World Cup, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

It promises to be a celebratory atmosphere at Hampden Park as the Tartan Army say farewell to their heroes before they jet off to the country's first World Cup since 1998.

Scotland will want to sign off with a victory against a Curacao side also heading to the tournament in North America and managed by a familiar face in former Rangers boss Dick Advocaat.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Scotland vs Curacao online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Scotland vs Curacao for free?

Yes! Scotland vs Curacao is being broadcast free-to-air in the UK on Saturday. It will be shown live on BBC One Scotland and can be streamed on BBC iPlayer, with kick-off at 1:00pm BST.

Watch Scotland vs Curacao for free on BBC iPlayer Saturday's friendly between Scotland and Curacao will be shown live on BBC One Scotland and can be streamed for free on the iPlayer. You will need a television licence and a BBC login.

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Watch Scotland vs Curacao from anywhere

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How to watch Scotland vs Curacao in the UK

As mentioned above, Scotland vs Curacao will be shown live on BBC One Scotland in the UK, while you can also stream the game on BBC iPlayer.

Watch Scotland vs Curacao in the US

Viewers in the United States can stream Scotland vs Curacao on Fox One.

Watch Scotland vs Curacao on Fox Fans in the US can watch Scotland vs Curacao on Fox Sports or streaming service Fox One. Subscriptions start at $19.99/month after a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Scotland vs Curacao in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Scotland vs Curacao live through Stan Sport.

Watch Scotland vs Curacao on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with multiple international friendlies live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Scotland vs Curacao: Preview

The wait is almost over. In just two weeks' time, Scotland will be gearing up to play their first World Cup finals match since 1998.

After a Scottish Premiership title battle for the ages, attention now turns to the national side as Steve Clarke's men aim to make it a truly unforgettable year of football north of the border.

Having secured their place at the 2026 World Cup in dramatic fashion with their 4-2 win over Denmark in their final qualifier last November, Scotland will be desperate to ensure that incredible night at Hampden Park isn't the high point of a campaign that they hope will stretch beyond their three group games in North America.

They will aim to build some momentum against Curacao in their final friendly on home soil, before jetting across the Atlantic ahead of one last pre-tournament tune-up against Bolivia next week.

SEE ALSO Everything you need to know about the 2026 World Cup

Curacao should prove a useful test, as the World Cup debutants ran out 5-1 winners over Haiti - Scotland's opponents in their Group C opener - in a qualifier 12 months ago.

The island nation have already been on an incredible journey just to play on football's greatest stage for the first time, losing just one of their past 16 games under the experienced Advocaat.

The former Rangers manager returns to Glasgow on Saturday but that was not always going to be the case, after the Dutchman resigned from the role in February due to personal and professional issues - only to return earlier this month.

Advocaat leads a team ranked 82nd in the world - 39 places below Scotland - and will be eyeing a shock to show that the minnows won't just be making up the numbers in North America.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Scotland 2-0 Curacao

Clarke's men will be desperate to depart on a high and they should have enough quality to do so.