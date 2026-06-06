How to watch USA vs Germany for FREE: Live streams and TV info as 2026 World Cup co-hosts face European giants

Watch USA vs Germany today as the 2026 World Cup co-hosts take on the European powerhouses in their final friendly before the tournament begins, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Mauricio Pochettino and his USA players are tickling along nicely, beating Senegal 3-2 in their penultimate warm-up game for the World Cup.

Next up are European giants Germany, who come into this one eight games unbeaten, winning all eight.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch USA vs Germany online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch USA vs Germany for free?

Yes! You can watch USA vs Germany on L'Equipe Live Foot in France.

Abroad for USA vs Germany? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch USA vs Germany from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss USA vs Germany. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

MEGA Deal Get 75% off NordVPN + 3 months extra free 🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks L'Equipe Live Foot

📺 Stream USA vs Germany from anywhere

How to watch USA vs Germany in the UK

USA vs Germany will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 2 for UK viewers. Kick-off is at 7:30pm BST on Sunday, 31 May.

Watch USA vs Germany on Premier Sports Premier Sports has a base price of £17.99 a month as a flexible, cancellable subscription, should you wish to watch on the app, or Sky Q. You can pay annually for £120-a-year, or take out an annual pay-as-you-go subscription worth £12.99 (which can't be broken).

Watch USA vs Germany in the US

Viewers in the United States can watch USA vs Germany on Peacock, TNT and Tru TV as well as HBO Max ($10.99/month).

Watch USA vs Germany on Peacock USA vs Germany is available on Peacock in the US. Peacock prices start at just $10.99/month and they will have Premier League football again in the 2026/27 season.

USA vs Germany: Preview

The final test for the US couldn't be any tougher, as they face one of the big dogs coming into the tournament.

Pochettino's side were good value for their 3-2 success over Senegal a few days ago, with former Arsenal man Folarin Balogun netting the winner.

There were also goals for Sergino Dest and Christian Pulisic, as the USMNT mustered 17 shots in an impressive display.

The Stars and Stripes have won five of their last eight friendlies, which stands them in good stead heading into the finals.

SEE ALSO Find out why you should use a VPN to stream football

Germany are going under the radar somewhat after a quiet rebuild over the last few years.

In red-hot form, they beat Finland 4-0 in their final swansong before departing for North America a few days ago.

Julian Nagelsmann's men have lost just one of their last 21 matches against teams below them in the current FIFA rankings, which is another impressive statistic.

The Germans could see Manuel Neuer back for this one, but Deniz Undav picked up a knock against Finland and is likely to miss out.

Squads

USA

Goalkeepers: Chris Brady (Chicago Fire), Matt Freese (New York City), Matt Turner (New England Revolution).

Defenders: Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Sergino Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Alex Freeman (Villarreal), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Celtic).

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Gio Reyna (Borussia Monchengladbach), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen), Tim Weah (Marseille), Alejandro Zendejas (Club America).

Forwards: Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Haji Wright (Coventry City).

Germany

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Alexander Nubel (Stuttgart).

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Nathaniel Brown (Eintracht Frankfurt), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich), Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United).

Midfielders: Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Pascal Gross (Brighton and Hove Albion), Jamie Leweling (Stuttgart), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool).

Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Galatasaray), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart), Nick Woltemade (Newcastle United).

FourFourTwo's prediction

USA 1-3 Germany

FourFourTwo are predicting a win for the Germans.