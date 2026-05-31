How to watch Germany vs Finland for FREE: Streaming info for Julian Nagelsmann's side's 2026 World Cup send-off in Mainz

Germany's Deniz Undav will be aiming to leave for the 2026 World Cup on a high

Watch Germany vs Finland as Julian Nagelsmann's side head to Mainz for their final friendly on home soil before the 2026 World Cup, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on how to watch the game from anywhere in the world.

Germany have famously performed well at tournaments, but the four-time winners appeared to have lost their knack of turning up in the big games at the past two World Cups as they went out at the group stage on both occasions.

Julian Nagelsmann's side are expecting a much-improved showing this summer, though, and head into their final home friendly before the tournament on a seven-match winning run.

Their opponents in Mainz are Finland, who fell away in qualifying to miss out on a first appearance at the World Cup.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Germany vs Finland from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Germany vs Finland for free

Germany vs Finland will be broadcast live and free-to-air on ZDF in Germany.

Not in Germany? Watch Germany vs Finland from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

Watch Germany vs Finland from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Germany vs Finland. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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Watch Germany vs Finland in the UK

Amazon Prime Video is broadcasting Germany vs Finland in the UK. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST on Sunday, 31 May.

Watch Germany vs Finland on Amazon Prime Video You can watch Germany vs Finland on pay-per-view for as little as £2.99 on Amazon Prime Video. You don't need a Prime Video subscription to access the PPV.

Watch Germany vs Finland in the US

Fans in the US can watch Germany vs Finland on Fox Sports 2. The easiest way to access this is via Fox One which has a 7-day free trial.

Watch Germany vs Finland on Fox Fans in the US can watch Germany vs Finland on Fox Sports or streaming service Fox One. Subscriptions start at $19.99/month after a 7-day free trial.

Watch Germany vs Finland in Australia

Australian viewers can watch Germany vs Finland on Stan Sport.

Watch Germany vs Finland on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League, Champions League and Europa League game live on the streaming platform. You also get a host of international friendlies including this one for AU$32 per month.