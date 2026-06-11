Most Red Cards in a Single World Cup Tournament

Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio shows a red card to South Africa's midfielder Themba Zwane during the 2026 World Cup Group A football match between Mexico and South Africa

The 2026 World Cup has already seen its first three red cards, with South Africa's Yaya Sithole and Themba Zwane and Mexico's Cesar Montes all sent off during the opening fixture.

With that in mind, it's not surprising that there could easily be more red cards at this year's tournament than at any World Cup before.

In order to achieve that record, 26 more players will need to be sent off between now and the end of the final, with 28 the current record.

Zinedine Zidane's red card set the current record

The record is currently held by the Germany 2006 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That tally belongs to the Germany 2006 World Cup, with Zinedine Zidane's famous headbutt on Marco Materazzi earning the final one from that tournament.

In second place with 22 red cards is France '98, followed by both South Korea & Japan 2002 and South Africa 2010 with 17 each. In Qatar 2022, there were just four, meaning World Cup 2026 is already three-quarters of the way to reaching that.

Wayne Rooney was also sent off at Germany 2006 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The introduction of new rules means it's more likely that red cards will be brandished at the North American tournament this year. Included in that is automatic red cards for players covering their mouths while arguing with opponents.

The rule was brought in following an incident in the Champions League in which Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni was accused of racially abusing Real Madrid and Brazil star Vinicius Jr.