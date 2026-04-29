Why there could be more cards than ever before at World Cup 2026

The imminent World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico is set to break an array of records.

World Cup 2026 kicks off at Estadio Azteca, where Mexico meet South Africa on Thursday, June 11, and ends with the final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 19.

By the time that final is played, it's very likely the World Cup will already have seen more red cards than any previous major tournament. It's all but inevitable to break the World Cup record for yellow cards.