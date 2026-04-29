Why there could be more cards than ever before at World Cup 2026

Features
By published

FIFA is expected to take action to limit the negative impact of an upsurge in cards at the World Cup

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 02: Match Referee, Ma Ning, shows a yellow card to Mohammad Zobeir Niknafs of Esteghlal during the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Ahli and Esteghlal at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on December 02, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)
World Cup referee Ma Ning (Image credit: Getty Images)

The imminent World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico is set to break an array of records.

World Cup 2026 kicks off at Estadio Azteca, where Mexico meet South Africa on Thursday, June 11, and ends with the final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 19.