Euro 2024: Who is ITV referee expert Christina Unkel?

Christina Unkel will become a familiar voice and face to Euros viewers over the next four weeks as she provides expert refereeing analysis for ITV.

But who is Unkel and what can we expect to hear from her as Euro 2024 goes on?

Who is Christina Unkel?

American Unkel will be a new name to most Brits, but she has already had quite the career in the game.

A FIFA-licenced referee for many years, Unkel picked up a whistle at the age of 10 and took charge of games at club and international level.

Since retiring from officiating, she has pursued a media career and is renowned as a VAR expert.

Additionally, Unkel has served as State Referee Administrator for the Florida State Referee Committee and president of Tampa Bay Sun – a future professional women's club in the States.

The 37-year-old has previously provided refereeing analysis for American broadcaster CBS Sports' Champions League Show.

She joins the likes of Roy Keane and Eni Aluko as part of ITV's Euro 2024 line-up.

Unkel is married to fellow referee Ted Unkel.

