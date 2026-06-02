FIFA World Cup spot-fixing scandal emerges as yellow card suspicions revealed: report

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has been hit with controversy before the kick of a ball

A new spot-fixing scandal has emerged in the build-up to this month’s 48-team North America tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2026, being played across Canada, Mexico and the United States of America, has been hit with early controversy before the kick of a football.

An investigation claims to have uncovered corruption across sport on every continent, including some of the world’s largest events both within the game of football and in other sports.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Two offences, one alleged to have occurred mere weeks ago

According to a report from Jacob Whitehead of The Athletic, two players heading to World Cup 2026 are embroiled in a new spot-fixing scandal.

Each player has been reported to the national federations of where they play club football by independent integrity experts over spot-fixing suspicions.

Lumen Field will host six World Cup 2026 games under the name 'Seattle Stadium'. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Get a Surfshark VPN in time for the World Cup HERE! Pick up an extra three months of service and up to a $30/£30 Amazon Gift Card when purchasing a two-year subscription plan.

Both players are alleged to have deliberately received yellow cards in matches played within the last year, but are now heading to North America to compete in football’s most prestigious tournament.

One of those offences is also believed to have occurred weeks ago, revealing possible recent activity as opposed to older offences at lower levels of the game.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Earlier this season, a player is alleged to have deliberately received a yellow card during a league fixture to ensure they served a suspension prior to an upcoming derby, thus guaranteeing their availability.

The scheme was reportedly concocted and discussed far enough in advance to cause a bizarrely high level of stakes on said player being booked, causing the match to be flagged by monitoring systems.

The other case occurred last month when a similar alert was triggered - two separate bookmakers reported suspicious betting activity.

FIFA responded to fears of match-fixing at this summer's tournament.

The bets in question were placed on a player receiving a first-half yellow card, which came to fruition after the footballer in question committed three fouls in under five first-half minutes.

Neither of the players involved were named in the report, so as to not compromise any active investigations into the alleged offences.

When asked if match-fixing had been discussed in advance of the World Cup 2026, FIFA responded: “FIFA has a zero tolerance policy against match manipulation and provides a dedicated, highly secure and web-based whistleblowing system so that any individuals can report any form of knowledge of potential match manipulation or integrity-related misconduct."