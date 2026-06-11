South Korea vs Czechia prediction as the World Cup Group A party continues in Mexico

Four years after a round of 16 exit at the hands of Brazil in Qatar, South Korea will rightly fancy their chances of making it out of the group stage for a second consecutive World Cup summer.

Their World Cup 2026 group pits them against Czechia, co-hosts Mexico and South Africa in Group A. Anything less than an appearance in the round of 32 will be considered a failure and a significant missed opportunity.

In such a potentially tight group, getting off to a winning start would be a major step but there will be a temptation to focus on avoiding defeat. Eight third-placed teams will go through and four points will do the job.

South Korea vs Czechia prediction

Czechia striker Patrik Schick (Image credit: Getty Images)

Czechia, now coached by 74-year-old Miroslav Koubek, are about to embark upon their first World Cup finals campaign since 2006, when they defeated 2026 co-hosts the United States but were eliminated in the group stage.

Their three friendly meetings with South Korea have been split right down the middle: a draw in 1998, a 5-0 win in 2001, and a 2-1 loss in 2016.

South Korea have become a genuine force in the Asian confederation. Their 2002 semi-final might have some dissenters in Europe to this day but their status as one of Asia's likeliest nations to return to the last four is beyond doubt.

Yet their surge to the semis on home soil 24 years ago remains the only time South Korea have won more than one fixture in the group stage. That's the first target for Hong Myung-bo and his team and it begins at Estadio Akron tonight.

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If there are doubts over Hong's lack of a Plan B now, Korean supporters will be hoping beyond hope that 33-year-old Son Heung-min has another World Cup, one more chance to combine with the exciting Lee Kang-in, left in his legs.

For now, South Korea have match-winning star power that Czechia arguably does not. Patrik Schick at one end and captain Ladislav Krejci at the other offer power and effectiveness, Tomas Soucek a knack for goals when they're needed, but they weren't entirely convinced in qualifying.

It's unlikely these two sides will serve up an open first fixture. It'll be won or lost – or not – in the margins.

Score prediction: South Korea 1-1 Czechia