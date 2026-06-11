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How to watch South Korea vs Czechia for FREE: World Cup 2026 live stream, TV channel and kick-off time

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A workmanlike Czech side will provide a stern test for South Korea in Guadalajara

South Korea&#039;s forward Heung-min Son and teammates take part in a training session at the Verde Valle training ground in Zapopan, Mexico.
(Image credit: Ulises Ruiz / AFP via Getty Images)
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