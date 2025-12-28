Estadio Akron: Capacity, location, World Cup 2026 games and everything you need to know about the venue

Estadio Akron is the smallest of World Cup 2026's three Mexican stadiums and will be the venue for just four matches, all of them in the group stage and including Mexico's game against South Korea.

It's one of 16 World Cup 2026 venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada, and is the farthest west of Mexico's three stadiums.

FourFourTwo has the complete lowdown on this World Cup stadium, from the capacity and history of Estadio Akron to its usage at World Cup 2026.

Background

Estadio Akron: The background

Image 1 of 4

Estadio Akron is in the city of Zapopan, Mexico, and will host World Cup 2026 matches as Estadio Guadalajara. Zapopan is part of the Guadalajara metropolitan area in the western coastal state of Jalisco. Since 2010, Estadio Akron has been the home stadium of Chivas de Guadalajara, one of Mexico's most famous football clubs. Estadio Jalisco, south-east of Zapopan in Guadalajara itself, hosted matches at both of Mexico's previous World Cups.

Only Toronto's BMO Field will be smaller than Estadio Akron, which is roughly half the expected capacity of AT&T Stadium in Texas, the World Cup's largest venue in 2026. While only four matches will be played there, Mexico's all-important second group stage fixture is bound for Zapopan in June.

Estadio Akron has been the venue for three international friendlies involving El Tri – a win, a draw and a defeat. It opened in 2010 and has been CD Guadalajara's home since the tape was cut. In March, New Caledonia will play Jamaica there in the semi-final of their intercontinental play-off path. The winner will face DR Congo, also at Estadio Akron, for a finals berth.

The home of CD Guadalajara will host just four World Cup matches. They will all be group stage games but the second will be the Group A clash between Mexico and South Korea. It's Mexico's crucial middle group fixture.

Location

Where is Estadio Akron located?

Estadio Akron is located at the western edge of Zapopan, Mexico in the shadow of the mountainous Bosque La Primavera nature reserve.

The stadium is accessible via several local bus routes. Specific arrangements for World Cup fans are yet to be confirmed.

Capacity

What is the capacity of Estadio Akron?

Estadio Akron is expected to have a seated capacity of 48,000 at the World Cup, making it the second-smallest stadium to host matches and the smallest of the three in Mexico.

Tenants

Who plays at Estadio Akron usually?

Estadio Akron has held a handful of matches involving the Mexican men's national team and is the permanent home of CD Guadalajara.

Constructed later than planned between 2007 and 2010, it serves as a multi-purpose facility for the city of Zapopan and the wider Guadalajara area. Chivas had previously played at Estadio Jalisca, which it shared with several rivals over the span of half a century.

Guadalajara have won the championship once since they took up residence in Zapopan, following the 2017 Clausura by winning the CONCACAF Champions League in 2018.

World Cup 2026 games

Which World Cup 2026 games is Estadio Akron hosting?

Estadio Akron will host four group stage matches at the 2026 World Cup.