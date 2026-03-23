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Czech Republic World Cup 2026 squad: Miroslav Koubek's latest selection ahead of the World Cup qualifying play-offs

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The prospective Czech Republic World Cup 2026 squad face the Republic of Ireland two games out from a place in North America

Czech Republic World Cup 2026 squad: Tomas Soucek is pictured prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualification Group L football match between Czech Republic and Gibraltar, in Olomouc on November 17, 2025. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP)
Tomas Soucek of Czech Republic (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The prospective Czech Republic World Cup 2026 squad feature so consistently in European Championship finals tournaments that it's perhaps surprising that this summer's event marks 20 years since they last qualified for the greatest show on earth.

Qualification for World Cup 2026 is still on the cards. After finishing second in Group L, Czech Republic were drawn into Path D of the UEFA play-offs.

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Having missed out on qualification for four World Cups in a row for the first time in the history of either Czech Republic of Czechoslovakia, the two-time runners-up have all the incentive they need to reach the expanded 2026 tournament.

They were in a mini-league of one in their qualifying group, finishing six points behind Group L winners Croatia and four points above third-placed Faroe Islands.

Head coach Miroslav Koubek was appointed last December and his first squad includes 14 players from Czech clubs and two – West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek and Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Ladislav Krejci – from the Premier League.

Adam Hlozek of Hoffenheim misses out again as the end of an injury-hit Bundesliga campaign approaches, leaving Soucek and Patrik Schick as the team's leading goal threats.