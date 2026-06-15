Tenacious Japan rescue late draw against the Netherlands as Texas showdown lives up to the hype

Japan held the Netherlands to a stalemate in their World Cup opener

The Daruma doll is a traditional Japanese talisman of good luck and perseverance, modelled after Bodhidharma, the founder of Zen Buddhism. Known for its weighted, rounded base, it always rights itself when you try to tip it over.

It's precisely this resilient nature that embodies the Japanese proverb nanakorobi yaoki — "fall down seven times, get up eight." Because true success isn't about racking up wins and steering clear of failure: it's about dusting yourself off and getting back onto your feet.

In that sense, the Japan national team that took the field on Sunday afternoon in Arlington, TX wasn't so much a group of players, but a group of Daruma dolls. No matter how many times you tried to knock them down, they managed to bounce back and stand upright, ready for whatever challenge came next.

Japan and the Netherlands served up a belter in Texas

Japan fans brought the heat to Texas (Image credit: Getty Images)

The lead-up to the 2026 World Cup brought stormy weather to Japan, with star attackers Takumi Minamino and Kaoru Mitoma missing out on the tournament due to physical problems. And to add insult to injury, Japan captain Wataru Endo withdrew with a foot problem and announced his international retirement.

Still, all signs pointed to this one being a tantalising encounter between the Netherlands (#8 in the FIFA rankings) and Japan (#18). It did not disappoint, producing arguably the most exciting match of the World Cup thus far and keeping every single one of the 69,285 spectators on the edge of their seats.

Donyell Malen produced the first sign of danger, holding up the ball before deftly turning and stinging Zion Suzuki's palms with a powerful shot. The Oranje continued to push for the opening goal, with Suzuki keeping out a point-blank header from Jan Paul van Hecke.

After a cagey first half, the game started to open up as Ryan Gravenberch delivered a teasing cross to Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk, who headed home. Japan responded instantaneously, with Keito Nakamura taking aim on his weaker right foot and firing a shot which squeezed past Bart Verbruggen at his near post.