Netherlands vs Japan prediction, as two dark horses face off against one another

World Cup action continues as Japan face the Netherlands in Group F.

These two are the two highest-rated teams in the group, with both the Netherlands and Japan many people's dark horses to go far at World Cup 2026.

Who can take advantage and put themselves top of the group ahead of Sweden and Tunisia kicking off later?

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Netherlands vs Japan prediction

Unlike classic Dutch sides of yesteryear who boasted free-flowing forwards, the strengths of manager Ronald Koeman's selection lies in defence and defensive midfield: fittingly, for a man who played in that position.

Virgil van Dijk captains the Oranje, with Micky van de Ven, Jan Paul van Hecke and Nathan Ake as other centre-back options, while Ryan Gravenberch and Frenkie De Jong will likely screen the backline.

Ronald Koeman is Netherlands boss

With respect, the attack isn't quite as impressive: Cody Gakpo and Tijjani Reijnders have had underwhelming seasons in England, while all-time top scorer Memphis Depay is still leading the line and playing in Brazil.

Japan, meanwhile, are missing Kaoru Mitoma in attack, but have an incredibly cohesive side, with Ayase Ueda, Takefusa Kubo and Daichi Kamada serious options going forward.

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As England found out at Wembley in March, the Japanese are an efficient pressing machine, but with the Texan heat a factor in this one, they may have to pick and choose when to get at Koeman's side.

The Dutch will likely dictate proceedings with De Jong and Gravenberch supreme technicians – along with the backline, of course – with the game likely to be a chess match between two sides who would settle for a draw.

Unlike Brazil's draw with