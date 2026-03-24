Sweden World Cup 2026 squad: Graham Potter’s latest selection ahead of the World Cup qualifying play-offs

The prospective Sweden World Cup 2026 squad has been made, as Graham Potter has named his side for this month’s play-off matches.

Sweden are fighting for one of just four spots at the World Cup 2026 out of sixteen teams involved in the upcoming play-off games, with tournament squads shaping up.

Potter’s side will face Ukraine on March 26, then, if victorious, the winners of Poland vs Albania, to secure a place at this summer’s tournament.

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Sweden finished bottom of their World Cup qualification group, accumulating just two points in six games against Slovenia, Kosovo and Switzerland.

In Potter’s first game at the helm, his side suffered a 4-1 loss to group leaders Switzerland, followed by a 1-1 draw against Slovenia.

Sweden’s last World Cup appearance came in 2018, topping their group en route to the quarter-finals before being sent home in a 2-0 defeat to England.

The nation’s last appearance at the Euros came in 2021, which saw Sweden fall in the 121st minute against Ukraine in the Round of 16.