'We've got six more weeks of this!' Gary Neville and Roy Keane appear to fall out in half-time ITV studio debate during World Cup 2026 opener

Former Manchester United teammates Gary Neville and Roy Keane took just 45 minutes to have their first disagreement of the World Cup.

Julian Quinones of Mexico scored the first goal of World Cup 2026, capitalising on a loose touch from South Africa midfielder Yaya Sithole or a poor decision from goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, depending on your point of view.

There was certainly no consensus on the terrace of ITV's loft studio in New York, where Neville was frustrated by the dissent of Keane and ex-England striker Ian Wright over where the blame belonged.

'We've got six more weeks of this!' – Gary Neville and Roy Keane clash

Gary Neville (Image credit: Getty Images)

Goalkeeper Williams played a straight pass into the feet of Sithole, who fell foul of Mexico's press. The ball was quickly in the back of the net courtesy of Quinones, whose shot squeezed through Williams' legs.

When the ITV panel returned from a commercial break at half time, with the scoreline still at 1-0 to Mexico, presenter Mark Pougatch promised a debate. "I'm going to watch the boats out there," he said, casting his eye towards the East River.

Ian Wright (Image credit: Getty Images)

"To me it's on the goalkeeper," said Keane. "It's 100% on the goalkeeper. Yeah, you've got a midfielder showing for it. To me the midfielder's too straight. The goalkeeper's got better options.

"Okay, it's a bad touch. You're nine minutes into the game. Guess what, Mexico are obviously going to pressure you.

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"You look at the options. He can go left, he can go right. And the midfielder's just showing for it [but] the goalkeeper's got to go left or right. Or he can go long. The pass is too straight so you know he has to take a touch.

"If you lose the ball there, you're going to be punished."

Keane's ex-United colleague explained that he expected more from Sithole when he received the ball, blaming the Tondela midfielder for getting caught out."