Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 squad: Herve Renard's latest squad ahead of the Arab Cup and World Cup draw
The Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 squad is coming together, with Herve Renard back at the helm
The Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 squad is starting to crystallise.
In qualifying, Saudi Arabia were drawn in a third round group with Australia and Japan, two of the strongest teams in the Asian Football Confederation, and finished third in that group. It meant they needed to play a fourth round of qualifying, but they recorded a draw and a win, and qualified on goals scored.
World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the United States will represent 32 years since they first qualified for the tournament, which was incidentally in America in 1994.
The 2022 World Cup burst into life after Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in their opening game of the tournament. Lionel Messi's penalty in the first-half appeared to suggest a routine win for Argentina, but two goals in the space of five minutes flipped the game on it's head and the Green Falcons pulled off one of the all-time World Cup shocks.
Since then, the domestic league has expanded exponentially. Al-Nassr's capturing the signature of Cristiano Ronaldo set off a chain reaction and many stars from across the world flocked to the Middle Eastern country.
The level of the league has increased so significantly that Al-Hilal went unbeaten against Real Madrid and Manchester City at the 2025 Club World Cup.
The latest squad for the Arab Cup in Qatar doesn't feature a single star from outside the Saudi Pro League: that's not unusual compared to the rest of the competition, but still, a testament to how much Saudi Arabia believe in the strength of their division.
Squad
Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 squad: The November selection
- GK: Nawaf Al-Aqidi (Al-Nassr)
- GK: Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi (Al-Ahli)
- GK: Raghed Al-Najjar (Al-Nassr)
- DF: Ali Majrashi (Al-Ahli)
- DF: Jehad Thakri (Al-Qadsiah)
- DF: Abdulelah Al-Amri (Al-Nassr)
- DF: Hassan Al-Tambakti (Al-Hilal)
- DF: Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat (Al-Qadsiah)
- DF: Nawaf Boushal (Al-Nassr)
- DF: Waleed Al-Ahmed (Al-Taawoun)
- DF: Mohammed Sulaiman (Al-Ahli)
- MF: Nasser Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal)
- MF: Musab Al-Juwayr (Al-Qadsiah)
- MF: Ayman Yahya (Al-Nassr)
- MF: Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal)
- MF: Abdullah Al-Khaibari (Al-Nassr)
- MF: Murad Hawsawi (Al-Khaleej)
- MF: Saleh Abu Al-Shamat (Al-Ahli)
- MF: Abdulrahman Al-Aboud (Al-Ittihad)
- MF: Mohamed Kanno (Al-Hilal)
- FW: Firas Al-Buraikan (Al-Ahli)
- FW: Saleh Al-Shehri (Al-Ittihad)
- FW: Abdullah Al-Hamdan (Al-Hilal)
Fixtures and results
Arab Cup 2025 – December 8: Morocco vs Saudi Arabia, Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar
Arab Cup 2025 – December 5: Comoros vs Saudi Arabia, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar
Arab Cup 2025 – December 2: Saudi Arabia vs Oman, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar
November 18: Saudi Arabia 0-2 Algeria, Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
November 14: Saudi Arabia 1-0 Ivory Coast, Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
October 14: Saudi Arabia 0–0 Iraq, King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
October 8: Indonesia 2–3 Saudi Arabia, King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
September 8: Czech Republic 1–1 Saudi Arabia, Malšovická Aréna, Hradec Králové, Czech Republic
September 4: North Macedonia 1–2 Saudi Arabia, FK Viktoria Stadion, Prague, Czech Republic
June 28: Mexico 2–0 Saudi Arabia, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, United States
June 22: Saudi Arabia 1–1 Trinidad and Tobago, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, United States
June 19: Saudi Arabia 0–1 United States, Q2 Stadium, Austin, United States
June 15: Haiti 0–1 Saudi Arabia, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, United States
June 10: Saudi Arabia 1–2 Australia, King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
June 5: Bahrain 0–2 Saudi Arabia, Bahrain National Stadium, Riffa, Bahrain
May 30: Saudi Arabia 2–0 Jordan, Al-Ettifaq Club Stadium, Dammam, Saudi Arabia
March 25: Japan 0–0 Saudi Arabia, Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama, Japan
March 20: Saudi Arabia 1–0 China, King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Manager
Who is Saudi Arabia's manager?
Herve Renard is a veteran of international football management. The Frenchman has taken charge of five different international teams, including Zambia, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and the French women's national team.
In 2015 he became the first manager to win the Africa Cup of Nations with two separate teams after he won the tournament with the Ivory Coast, three years after winning it with Zambia.
He is leading Saudi Arabia for a second time at a World Cup, having masterminded their victory against Argentina in the opening game at the last tournament.
Star player
Who is Saudi Arabia's star player?
Salem Al-Dawsari is the current captain of both Saudi Arabia and Al-Hilal, and is a modern day legend for the Saudi Arabian national team.
His strike from the edge of the area that won the game for the Green Falcons against Argentina is etched in history forever, and he'll be hoping for another memorable moment in north America next summer.
Alongside Sami Al-Jaber, he is the top scorer for Saudi Arabia at World Cups, with three goals, two in Qatar, and one in Russia in 2018.
Best XI
