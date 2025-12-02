Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 squad: Herve Renard's latest squad ahead of the Arab Cup and World Cup draw

Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates with his team-mates after scoring for Saudi Arabia against Argentina at the 2022 World Cup.

The Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 squad is starting to crystallise.

In qualifying, Saudi Arabia were drawn in a third round group with Australia and Japan, two of the strongest teams in the Asian Football Confederation, and finished third in that group. It meant they needed to play a fourth round of qualifying, but they recorded a draw and a win, and qualified on goals scored.

World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the United States will represent 32 years since they first qualified for the tournament, which was incidentally in America in 1994.

The 2022 World Cup burst into life after Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in their opening game of the tournament. Lionel Messi's penalty in the first-half appeared to suggest a routine win for Argentina, but two goals in the space of five minutes flipped the game on it's head and the Green Falcons pulled off one of the all-time World Cup shocks.

Since then, the domestic league has expanded exponentially. Al-Nassr's capturing the signature of Cristiano Ronaldo set off a chain reaction and many stars from across the world flocked to the Middle Eastern country.

The level of the league has increased so significantly that Al-Hilal went unbeaten against Real Madrid and Manchester City at the 2025 Club World Cup.

The latest squad for the Arab Cup in Qatar doesn't feature a single star from outside the Saudi Pro League: that's not unusual compared to the rest of the competition, but still, a testament to how much Saudi Arabia believe in the strength of their division.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Squad

Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 squad: The November selection

GK: Nawaf Al-Aqidi (Al-Nassr)

GK: Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi (Al-Ahli)

GK: Raghed Al-Najjar (Al-Nassr)

DF: Ali Majrashi (Al-Ahli)

DF: Jehad Thakri (Al-Qadsiah)

DF: Abdulelah Al-Amri (Al-Nassr)

DF: Hassan Al-Tambakti (Al-Hilal)

DF: Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat (Al-Qadsiah)

DF: Nawaf Boushal (Al-Nassr)

DF: Waleed Al-Ahmed (Al-Taawoun)

DF: Mohammed Sulaiman (Al-Ahli)

MF: Nasser Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal)

MF: Musab Al-Juwayr (Al-Qadsiah)

MF: Ayman Yahya (Al-Nassr)

MF: Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal)

MF: Abdullah Al-Khaibari (Al-Nassr)

MF: Murad Hawsawi (Al-Khaleej)

MF: Saleh Abu Al-Shamat (Al-Ahli)

MF: Abdulrahman Al-Aboud (Al-Ittihad)

MF: Mohamed Kanno (Al-Hilal)

FW: Firas Al-Buraikan (Al-Ahli)

FW: Saleh Al-Shehri (Al-Ittihad)

FW: Abdullah Al-Hamdan (Al-Hilal)

Fixtures and results

Arab Cup 2025 – December 8: Morocco vs Saudi Arabia, Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar

Arab Cup 2025 – December 5: Comoros vs Saudi Arabia, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Arab Cup 2025 – December 2: Saudi Arabia vs Oman, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

November 18: Saudi Arabia 0-2 Algeria, Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

November 14: Saudi Arabia 1-0 Ivory Coast, Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

October 14: Saudi Arabia 0–0 Iraq, King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

October 8: Indonesia 2–3 Saudi Arabia, King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

September 8: Czech Republic 1–1 Saudi Arabia, Malšovická Aréna, Hradec Králové, Czech Republic

September 4: North Macedonia 1–2 Saudi Arabia, FK Viktoria Stadion, Prague, Czech Republic

June 28: Mexico 2–0 Saudi Arabia, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, United States

June 22: Saudi Arabia 1–1 Trinidad and Tobago, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, United States

June 19: Saudi Arabia 0–1 United States, Q2 Stadium, Austin, United States

June 15: Haiti 0–1 Saudi Arabia, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, United States

June 10: Saudi Arabia 1–2 Australia, King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

June 5: Bahrain 0–2 Saudi Arabia, Bahrain National Stadium, Riffa, Bahrain

May 30: Saudi Arabia 2–0 Jordan, Al-Ettifaq Club Stadium, Dammam, Saudi Arabia

March 25: Japan 0–0 Saudi Arabia, Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama, Japan

March 20: Saudi Arabia 1–0 China, King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Manager

Who is Saudi Arabia's manager?

Saudi Arabia manager Herve Renard during a press conference at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on 29 November, 2022 (Image credit: Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images)

Herve Renard is a veteran of international football management. The Frenchman has taken charge of five different international teams, including Zambia, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and the French women's national team.

In 2015 he became the first manager to win the Africa Cup of Nations with two separate teams after he won the tournament with the Ivory Coast, three years after winning it with Zambia.

He is leading Saudi Arabia for a second time at a World Cup, having masterminded their victory against Argentina in the opening game at the last tournament.

Star player

Who is Saudi Arabia's star player?

Salem Al-Dawsari (Image credit: Getty Images)

Salem Al-Dawsari is the current captain of both Saudi Arabia and Al-Hilal, and is a modern day legend for the Saudi Arabian national team.

His strike from the edge of the area that won the game for the Green Falcons against Argentina is etched in history forever, and he'll be hoping for another memorable moment in north America next summer.

Alongside Sami Al-Jaber, he is the top scorer for Saudi Arabia at World Cups, with three goals, two in Qatar, and one in Russia in 2018.